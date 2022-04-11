Hatley students spent two weeks gathering food for Ukraine

HATLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Discover students at Hatley School used a food drive to help children in Ukraine.
The students spent two weeks gathering food items such as boxes of macaroni and cheese and canned goods.
The class worked with Cathy Cadden who has spent more than 20 years helping with Operation Ukraine.
Discover teacher Angela Cantrell said her students made posters to promote the food drive and asked their classmates for help.
Cadden picked up the items on Thursday, April 7. The amount of food was enough to fill a van.