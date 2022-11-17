Hatley Christmas tree farm prepping for opening weekend

HATLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The holiday season is upon us and you might be looking to get yourself a real Christmas tree to decorate this year.
The Worthey Christmas Tree Farm is in Hatley in Monroe County.
The Worthey family is getting ready for families to start taking their Christmas centerpieces home.
The family began planting Christmas trees in 2007. When the trees were fully grown, they opened up for business in 2011.
"It's a lot of mowing, planting for the next year, cutting the trees, shearing them, there's just so much to do," Lowell Worthey said.
His son Carter Worthey works alongside him.
"It's fun, it makes it worth it this time of the year when you get to see all the kids out playing and getting to pick their Christmas tree out,” the younger Worthey said. “It's a great, great thing to see."
While Lowell Worthey works at his day job, his son and wife work at the farm full-time. They work year-round to get ready for the holiday season.
The farm has about 1,200 trees ready to go. Lowell Worthey said the trees have already been tagged and priced.
It all kicks off this weekend at 8:00 Saturday morning until dark.
Worthey said even if you're not buying a tree, he'd love for you to be there to just enjoy the atmosphere.