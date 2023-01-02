Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning.
According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30.
Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North and West Lehmberg Roads near the Highway 82 East overpass.
Shields was involved in the accident but was not injured.
“While we were processing the scene of the accident, one of our officers discovered a stolen firearm in the car with Shields,” Daughtry said. “We placed him under arrest, and while placing him in our police car for transport, he pushed away officers and ran east into the woods on the other side of Lehmberg Road.”
Shields faces several felony charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and felony escape.
Daughtry added that anyone found to be hiding or aiding Shields will be charged with hindering prosecution.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.