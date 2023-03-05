 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamilton man faces charges after drug bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Marty Sims

A Monroe County man faces numerous drug charges after law enforcement searched his home, leading to a big drug bust.

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man faces numerous drug charges after law enforcement searched his home, leading to a big drug bust.

Monroe County deputies issued a search warrant at the home of Marty Sims on Wednesday, where they found four different drugs, as well as a gun and $5,500 cash.

Sims is charged with possession of crack cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and ecstasy.

Deputies also charged him with having a gun as a convicted felon, saying the weapon adds tougher penalties on all of the drug charges.

Tags

AC Barker is from Nashville, Tennessee. She is an Ole Miss graduate and is working on her M.A. in Journalism.

Recommended for you