Hamilton man faces charges after drug bust

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man faces numerous drug charges after law enforcement searched his home, leading to a big drug bust.
Monroe County deputies issued a search warrant at the home of Marty Sims on Wednesday, where they found four different drugs, as well as a gun and $5,500 cash.
Sims is charged with possession of crack cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and ecstasy.
Deputies also charged him with having a gun as a convicted felon, saying the weapon adds tougher penalties on all of the drug charges.