Hamilton daycare video has community outraged

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged.
The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton.
The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally frightening the children who scream and cry in fear.
At least one other employee is seen laughing.
WTVA was able to receive permission from the person who recorded the video. WTVA will not show the children's faces.
The owner said a similar incident was also recorded in September, but the owner said she was not made aware of the incidents until the video surfaced this week on social media.
The owner did confirm four employees have been fired as a result.
WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke Thursday morning with several parents and the owner of the daycare and will have a full report coming up on WTVA 9 News.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said no criminal charges have been filed and his office is looking into the matter.