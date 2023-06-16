Hamilton, Caledonia saw huge hail Friday afternoon

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...
Eastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi...
Central Union County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tupelo, New Albany, Amory, Aberdeen, Fulton, Baldwyn, Verona,
Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo,
Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Ecru,
Tremont, Evergreen and New Wren.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Union.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
New Albany, Fulton, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie,
Blair, Pratts Friendship, Keownville, Blue Springs, Boggan
Bend, Birmingham, Graves, Corrona, Jug Fork, Frog Island,
Bethany, Branyan, Jericho and Alpine.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Hamilton, Caledonia saw huge hail Friday afternoon

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) — North Mississippi continued to see huge hail Friday afternoon.

Some of the biggest hail stones dropped in Hamilton and nearby Caledonia.

