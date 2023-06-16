Hamilton, Caledonia saw huge hail Friday afternoon

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) — North Mississippi continued to see huge hail Friday afternoon.
Some of the biggest hail stones dropped in Hamilton and nearby Caledonia.
Scroll through the images above to view more pictures.
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... Eastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... Central Union County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tupelo, New Albany, Amory, Aberdeen, Fulton, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Ecru, Tremont, Evergreen and New Wren. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Itawamba, Lee and Union. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... New Albany, Fulton, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Blair, Pratts Friendship, Keownville, Blue Springs, Boggan Bend, Birmingham, Graves, Corrona, Jug Fork, Frog Island, Bethany, Branyan, Jericho and Alpine. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
Digital Content Manager
Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
