Hail damage brings out scammers

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Wednesday's storms blew in and brought some hail with it.
Cue the scammers.
Scammers are looking to take advantage of your damage and steal your money.
"What scammers do after a hail storm, they'll come in and say, 'We can fix your roof. We can get on it now. Give us a thousand dollars up front. We'll bill your insurance company'," Mike Chaney, Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance, said.
But once these scammers get their check, they'll disappear, leaving your hail damage unfixed.
"One of the biggest scams there is is they want to get you to sign a contract. A lot of times they'll tell you that that's just giving them permission to get on their roof; however, you read the fine print, some of them are not on the up-and-up and they're not honest. They're looking to make a fast buck any way they can," Gary Hancock, owner of All American Roofing, said.
The Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance says that if you fall for this type of scam, the first thing you should always do is call your insurance agent.
"Provide several reliable phone numbers to your agent so you can get an adjuster on your roof. Save any receipts that you do for temporary repairs. Take photographs. Most everyone has a cell phone today. Take photographs of your roof," Chaney said.
Commissioner Chaney said that some of the major insurance carriers like State Farm may be slow to reach, but you just need to call your agent or the insurance commission.
He emphasized that it's never a good idea to pay for repairs up front