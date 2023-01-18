Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers to finish construction projects

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - They say many hands make light work and the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity is in need of a few more hands.
The non-profit is currently finishing up three houses being built on Nelle Street in Tupelo and is in need of volunteers to help finish them by early spring.
Habitat began work on these houses last year and has continued to work through the winter.
Rainy weather hasn't put construction on hold but the organization said volunteers are so important in what they do.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can sign up at nemshabitat.com/volunteer.