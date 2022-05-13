 Skip to main content
Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

  Updated
  • 0
Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi, on May 13, 2022. Credit: Corey.

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado.

He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.

This one is rotating in an anti-cyclonic, or clockwise fashion.

Is it a tornado? That’s up to interpretation, but they still can be associated with strong winds that cause damage.

Tutwiler is located in in Tallahatchie County, about 40 miles west of Grenada.

