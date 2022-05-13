Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado.
He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
This one is rotating in an anti-cyclonic, or clockwise fashion.
Is it a tornado? That’s up to interpretation, but they still can be associated with strong winds that cause damage.
Tutwiler is located in in Tallahatchie County, about 40 miles west of Grenada.