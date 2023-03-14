Guntown to soon allow golf carts, side-by-sides on public roads

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Guntown will become the first town in Mississippi to allow golf carts and side-by-side ATVs on public roads.
Mayor Brent Lindsey said the biggest benefit will be to people who live in the city and own farmland.
Owners must register their vehicles and pay a registration fee.
They must also have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.
The vehicles must have lights, blinkers, seat belts, a horn and a two-passenger front seat.
Guntown still needs time to consider other regulations, like which roads will be open to side-by-sides and the price of the registration fee.
The mayor said it’ll take the city approximately 30 days to put the ordinance in place.