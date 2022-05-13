 Skip to main content
Guns, drugs and money found in Saltillo home, owner arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Kendrick

Timothy Kendrick was arrested after police found money, drugs and guns in his Saltillo home. 

SALTILLO, Miss (WTVA) -- A Saltillo man is behind bars after police seized drugs, guns and money.

According to the Saltillo Police Department's Facebook page, after a month long investigation, Saltillo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on May 11, 2022, for 117 Rippavilla Street in Saltillo. 

drugs money guns

Guns, money and drugs were seized by police at Kedrick's home. 

The search turned up:

$12,613 cash

6 long guns

3-4 pounds of marijuana

50-60 marijuana vapes

200-300 hydrocodone pills

100-200 codeine pills

50-100 Lortab pills

100-120 Adderall pills

Law enforcement arrested Timothy Kendrick and charged him with felony possession of a schedule I and felony trafficking of schedule II.

Friday, Kendrick appeared for his initial court appearance where Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set his bond at $150,000.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit will present Kendrick to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

Police say this is an active investigation and more arrests are possible.

