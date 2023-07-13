Gun Violence breaks out at Starkville Hotel

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Starkville Police say gun violence broke out at the Starkville Microtel Wednesday afternoon.
According to a hotel employee witness, the incident happened after an employee and guest got into an argument.
They told WTVA the guest was accused of smoking in their room. But witnesses say a photo later revealed that the alleged ashes were actually lint.
The guest went to the front desk to confront the issue when an argument happened between the employee and guest.
The employee's son was at the hotel and pulled a gun on the guest.
Police say the individual waved around the gun, but never fired.
Starkville Police Department quickly arrived on scene and arrested the gunman. He is now in custody. The incident is still under investigation.