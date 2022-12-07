 Skip to main content
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High

  • Updated
  • 0
A Lee County sheriff's vehicle parked outside of Shannon High School.

 Craig Ford

Law enforcement held two students and charged one with having a gun

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal.

The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday a student may have had a weapon.

That quickly led to the school grounds being locked down while law enforcement looked into it.

Within an hour, it was determined the weapon was no longer at school and everyone could safely go home.

Buses could be seen leaving school around 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said two Shannon High students were held with one being charged.

That student's case will be handled in Lee County Youth Court.

