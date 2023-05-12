Gumtree artists impacted by wind, weekend festival kicks off

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The 51st annual Gumtree Art and Wine festival kicked off Friday evening.
Earlier in the afternoon, rain and strong winds caused a bit of trouble for artists who were set up for the weekend event.
The strong winds Friday afternoon toppled tents and art pieces, leaving some damaged.
The weather caused some panic for artists, who were hard at work for the weekend.
WTVA caught up with Chris Kramer, who owns Shed Wolf Woodworking.
This is his first Gumtree festival to sell his work.
Unfortunately, the weather toppled some of his large handmade pieces but its's not all a loss for Kramer.
"Two of my cabinets were pretty much destroyed, so just trying to make the best of it. It was soul crushing but a lot of people helped me get all the products to a dry spot and I just realized how great everyone was," explained Kramer to WTVA's Alyssa Martin.
Kramer was able to save several pieces of his work, which will be on sale this weekend. You can also check out his work on his instagram page, Shed Wolf.
For a complete list of gumtree events, visit https://www.gumtreeartandwinefestival.com/