TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend in Tupelo.
COVID canceled the festival the last few years.
The festival began on Friday, May 6 and concludes Saturday, May 7.
This fine arts festival brings thousands of people to Tupelo each year.
Festival goers can interact and purchase artwork from local artists.
This will be the 50th rendition of the festival.
"I'm very excited for the weekend,” business owner Mary Rollins Culpepper said. “It's been a while since we had Gumtree, and I think we are going to have a big crowd."