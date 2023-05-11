Gumtree Art & Wine Festival kicks off in downtown Tupelo Friday

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Tupelo is gearing up for the 51st annual Gumtree Art & Wine Festival, a celebration of visual and performing arts with a wide range of activities for all ages.
A section of Jefferson Street is closed outside Lee County courthouse as preppers organize everything for Friday.
"We have over 90 artists participating in Gumtree Festival," says director Kit Stafford. "We will have free concerts on the main stage. We'll have performances by the youth at the youth stage."
The festival will be huge for local businesses. Dixi Huff, the manager of Crave, says she expects a lot of foot traffic in her cafè.
"We also meet a lot of cool artists," says Huff. "They become our regular customers for the weekend.
The weekend will include wine tasting, a Mother's Day brunch, a chalk art contest, and some kid-focused events as well.
For more information, go to Gumtree Art & Wine Festival's website.