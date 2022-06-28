Guest fends off GOP challenger in 3rd District race, GOP nominee chosen in 2nd District

(WTVA) — Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest cruised to victory in Tuesday's GOP runoff for the 3rd District seat after an underwhelming performance in the first round of primary voting.
Unofficial results show the incumbent from suburban Jackson defeating Navy Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy 67 percent to 33 percent with 99 percent of the votes counted.
Cassidy led the vote in the June 6 Republican primary but failed to avoid a runoff from a field of three candidates running in the district that includes Starkville, most of Oktibbeha County and all of Noxubee and Winston counties.
Guest will be considered a heavy favorite in the November general election against Democrat Shuwaski Young.
Meanwhile, Brian Flowers will be the Republican facing Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson in November in the 2nd District.
Unofficial results show Flowers winning 58 percent to 42 percent over Ronald Eller with more than 80 percent of the votes counted.
Thompson is the state's longest-serving member of Congress and represents the district that includes Yalobusha, Grenada, Montgomery and Attala counties.