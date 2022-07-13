GTR excited for improvements

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Travelers will soon see improvements to their flying experience when traveling in and out of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR).
Work is already underway on several improvement projects.
The Department of Transportation recently announced the airport is receiving a $11.3 million grant for expansion and improvements.
The grant was awarded as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
The airport is using most of the money to expand its main terminal.
Airport Director Matt Dowell said improvements will include a jet bridge and expansion of the second floor waiting area.
