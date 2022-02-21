 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GTR Airport executive director announces retirement

  • 0
Golden Triangle Regional Airport

Golden Triangle Regional (GTR) Airport in Columbus, Mississippi.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly two decades of serving as the executive director, Mike Hainsey is stepping down from his position with the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

Mike Hainsey

Mike Hainsey, executive director, Golden Triangle Regional (GTR) Airport.

Hainsey served as the executive director at GTR Airport for 19 years.

During that time, he oversaw more than $30M worth of expansion to the airport.

It includes runway expansion to help the Air Force, growth of two terminals, and increase in passenger traffic which led to adding more parking.

Hainsey's retirement will be official on July 1st.

He said he plans to spend his retirement with his wife traveling and helping their community.

“I’m just really proud that the airport has taken a major place in the community, been able to support the community needs, from economic development to travel to whatever," said Hainsey. "We’re very proud of what the entire team here at the airport has done.”

Matt Dowell

Matt Dowell to become the executive director of the Golden Triangle Regional (GTR) Airport in July 2022.

The Airport Authority chose the current airport deputy director, Matt Dowell, to replace Hainsey as executive director this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you