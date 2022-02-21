GTR Airport executive director announces retirement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly two decades of serving as the executive director, Mike Hainsey is stepping down from his position with the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.
Hainsey served as the executive director at GTR Airport for 19 years.
During that time, he oversaw more than $30M worth of expansion to the airport.
It includes runway expansion to help the Air Force, growth of two terminals, and increase in passenger traffic which led to adding more parking.
Hainsey's retirement will be official on July 1st.
He said he plans to spend his retirement with his wife traveling and helping their community.
“I’m just really proud that the airport has taken a major place in the community, been able to support the community needs, from economic development to travel to whatever," said Hainsey. "We’re very proud of what the entire team here at the airport has done.”
The Airport Authority chose the current airport deputy director, Matt Dowell, to replace Hainsey as executive director this summer.