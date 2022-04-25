Group speaks out against Confederate Memorial Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - About a dozen people protested outside the Lee County Courthouse on Monday to protest Confederate Memorial Day.
In Mississippi and Alabama, the day commemorates those who died during the Civil War fighting for the Confederate States of America.
The group said they want to raise public awareness over what they call ongoing institutional racism and injustices faced by people of color in Mississippi.
The group Indivisible Northeast Mississippi says celebrating Confederate Memorial Day is troubling.
“We are asking African-Americans to pay for a holiday that glorifies the Confederate cause, which was the cause to the right to enslave human beings for economic gain," group leader Mary Jane Meadows said.