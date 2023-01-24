 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory

Groundbreaking for the new Terberg Taylor factory in Lowndes County

Groundbreaking ceremoney held on Jan. 24, 2023, for the new Terberg Taylor factory in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves (center) in attendance.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory.

The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.

The $15.9 million investment is creating 90 new jobs.

Gov. Tate Reeves also attended.

