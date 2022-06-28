Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
Wade Davis disappeared the morning of June 22 while out walking his dog. He lives along County Road 356 in the Jacinto community.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said search crews canvased approximately 2,000 acres and walked 3,000 miles in total.
Authorities used drones and aircraft but found no new evidence.
The sheriff requests anyone who knows anything about Davis’ disappearance or whereabouts to call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.