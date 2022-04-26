Ground broken on next St. Jude Dream Home

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — People gathered late Tuesday morning on a plot of land northwest of Saltillo to break ground on the next St. Jude Dream Home.
The annual fundraiser helps the children's hospital in Memphis continue treating its patients free of charge.
This year's 2,900-square-foot Dream Home will be built in the Dogwood Creek subdivision just off of County Road 251.
Mark Simpson with Legacy Construction described the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home as having a modern French country-style farmhouse design.
Simpson expects the foundation to be poured next week.
WTVA 9 News will have updates in the weeks ahead on when $100 chances to win the home will be available for purchase.