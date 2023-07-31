Grind to Glory: West Point "We go as our seniors go"

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - Coach Chris Chambless is entering his 18th year as head coach of the West Point Green Wave.
Chambless has had a lot of success in his time with the Green Wave. He has coached the program to 11 district titles and six state championships. He credits his players and community for all the success. “It’s the players and their community. They get behind their football and the guys feel that community pressure as well as the coaches. And were able to respond to that really well and the guys work hard, and they just keep building each year.”
One main thing that has stayed the same in his 18 years is his team's work ethic. “From the first group that I ever had to this group everybody has the same work ethic. And they build on each other. And our seniors… were going to go as our seniors go," says Chambless.
Senior running back Kahnen Daniels says he is excited to be a leader on this team. “It’s something I always dreamed of. I’ve always looked at myself be a leader. I can say that I’m just grateful for this opportunity and I’m gonna take it and run with it," says Daniels.
The Green Wave will play eight teams that made the playoffs last season. Their first two games are against teams that won the state championship last season.
“That’s what we like. It’s gonna lead us up to the championship and make us better for the championship and get back on the winning side of it," says senior safety Coledan Carter.
The Green Wave have made the state championship game the last seven seasons. They won four in a row but have lost the last three.