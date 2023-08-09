 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 622 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CLAY                  CRAIGHEAD             CRITTENDEN
CROSS                 GREENE                LEE
MISSISSIPPI           POINSETT              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

DUNKLIN               PEMISCOT

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CHESTER               CROCKETT              DECATUR
DYER                  FAYETTE               GIBSON
HARDEMAN              HARDIN                HAYWOOD
HENDERSON             LAKE                  LAUDERDALE
MADISON               MCNAIRY               SHELBY
TIPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALAMO, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE,
BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, CARUTHERSVILLE,
COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, CORNING, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE,
DYERSBURG, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HUMBOLDT, IUKA, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
KENNETT, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON,
NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PARSONS,
PIGGOTT, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER,
SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TIPTONVILLE, TUNICA, TUPELO,
WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Grind to Glory: West Lowndes Panthers seeking to finish the job

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) - “This place is home. You know I played here so this place is pretty much home. So it has a special meaning for me. So were trying real hard to build this program and get to that state championship.” 

Anthony King is entering his 13th season as head coach of the West Lowndes Panthers. This school is a place he calls home as he was once a former player.

West Lowndes Helmet

West Lowndes Helmet

He's had a lot of success so far as his program has made the playoffs seven times with one district title. They are still on the hunt for that first state championship. These last two seasons they have lost to the eventual 1A state champion Bay Springs. 

The main goal on everyone's mind is to win that state championship. “But as a team just finish. Because losing to the same team twice in the playoffs that’s not a good feeling. This year we focusing on finishing," says West Lowndes lineman Trence Robertson.

West Lowndes will start the season on the road by taking on French Camp Academy.

 

