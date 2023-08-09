Grind to Glory: West Lowndes Panthers seeking to finish the job

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) - “This place is home. You know I played here so this place is pretty much home. So it has a special meaning for me. So were trying real hard to build this program and get to that state championship.”
Anthony King is entering his 13th season as head coach of the West Lowndes Panthers. This school is a place he calls home as he was once a former player.
He's had a lot of success so far as his program has made the playoffs seven times with one district title. They are still on the hunt for that first state championship. These last two seasons they have lost to the eventual 1A state champion Bay Springs.
The main goal on everyone's mind is to win that state championship. “But as a team just finish. Because losing to the same team twice in the playoffs that’s not a good feeling. This year we focusing on finishing," says West Lowndes lineman Trence Robertson.
West Lowndes will start the season on the road by taking on French Camp Academy.