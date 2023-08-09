Grind to Glory: West Lowndes Panthers seeking to finish the job

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 622 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CLAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS GREENE LEE MISSISSIPPI POINSETT ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI DUNKLIN PEMISCOT IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON LAKE LAUDERDALE MADISON MCNAIRY SHELBY TIPTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALAMO, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, CARUTHERSVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, CORNING, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DYERSBURG, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HUMBOLDT, IUKA, JACKSON, JONESBORO, KENNETT, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PARSONS, PIGGOTT, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TIPTONVILLE, TUNICA, TUPELO, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.