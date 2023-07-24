Grind to Glory: Tupelo Golden Wave chasing destiny

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo High School football coach Ty Hardin is heading into year four with the Golden Wave.
The program’s record has improved each year.
“We’ve got a great coaching staff,” he said. "They’re phenomenal human beings. We’ve got great kids. They work hard. We’ve just been blessed to be around a lot of great people and we all trust each other and I think that’s the biggest thing.”
This year will also be the first as a 7A school. Previously, Mississippi placed public schools in six classifications. The state’s largest schools, including Tupelo, were 6A.
Tupelo’s division remains the same. Hardin compared it to the SEC West, which many consider to be the hardest division in college football.
“You make it out of that division, you’re prepared for the playoffs.”
Tupelo returns 16 starters from a 13-1 season. The lone loss came from Starkville in the state semifinals.
Second-team All-MHSAA quarterback Jeremiah Harrell said he’s seeking revenge, not just for the team’s seniors, but past players too.
Tupelo hosts Starkville in the last game of the regular season on Nov. 2.