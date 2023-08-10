 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grind to Glory: TCPS Eagles "I am third"

  Updated
  • 0

BELDEN, Miss (WTVA) - The Tupelo Christian Preparatory School Eagles have a slogan in their field house that says, "I am third."  "I am third. It's Christ first, others second, and us third," says TCPS kicker Stuart Long.

The Eagles are heading into their second season with head coach Brad Kimberlin at the helm. 

Last season the Eagles went 6-1 in their district, but missed the playoffs. This season the Eagles are ready to make a run into the big dance. "Last year was a big rebuilding year and this year we hope to contend in the playoffs and actually make a run at it this year," says TCPS wide receiver Jackson Connor.

The Eagles will begin their quest towards the playoffs with a home game against East Union.

