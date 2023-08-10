Grind to Glory: TCPS Eagles "I am third"

BELDEN, Miss (WTVA) - The Tupelo Christian Preparatory School Eagles have a slogan in their field house that says, "I am third." "I am third. It's Christ first, others second, and us third," says TCPS kicker Stuart Long.
The Eagles are heading into their second season with head coach Brad Kimberlin at the helm.
Last season the Eagles went 6-1 in their district, but missed the playoffs. This season the Eagles are ready to make a run into the big dance. "Last year was a big rebuilding year and this year we hope to contend in the playoffs and actually make a run at it this year," says TCPS wide receiver Jackson Connor.
The Eagles will begin their quest towards the playoffs with a home game against East Union.