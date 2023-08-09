Grind to Glory: Saltillo Tigers "It's about the little things"

SALTILLO, Miss (WTVA) - Ryan Finch is entering his second year as head coach of the Saltillo High School football team. Last season the Tigers had a record of 3-8. Saltillo has not had a winning season since 2014.
This season the Tigers will be looking to turn that around. To do so, Finch says the team has to make sure they are focusing on the little things. “The main thing that we’ve been preaching since last offseason is to focus on the little things. Too many times people get caught up in the wins and losses and they try to do it all on one play because they're trying too hard. We just have to let the game come to us and let everything come together.”
It also helps that the Tigers are returning a lot of experience from last season. They have eight starters coming back from last year's defense and seven on the offensive side of the ball.
Saltillo linebacker Connor Scroggins says it's a big help to have so many people that played last season.
“It’s actually amazing because when you have so many people come back you know who's good at what. And you’re able to work together more. And you know what you're good at so you can fit in perfectly," says Scroggins.
The Tigers will kick off the upcoming season on the road against the New Albany Bulldogs.