Grind to Glory: Saltillo Tigers "It's about the little things"

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 622 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN EAST ARKANSAS LEE IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER DECATUR FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON MCNAIRY SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, IUKA, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, AND TUPELO.