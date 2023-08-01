Grind to Glory: Pontotoc Warriors looking to continue playoff berths

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) - Pontotoc head football coach Jeff Carter is entering his ninth year with the Warriors.
He has made the playoffs the last seven years. Carter says a big contributor to making the playoffs each year is the team's attitude. “Well first it starts with your attitude. If you’ve got a good attitude on your team, you’ll be able to make a run," says Carter.
A key to making the playoffs each year is having a good defense. The Warriors will have some experience on that side of the ball as they are returning six defensive starters. “First, we gone look to our defense. And most of our defense. Most of them played last year. So, some of us got great experience," says senior defensive lineman Anndru Berry.
They will be attempting to do make the playoffs in a new classification this season. The Warriors have changed classification for the first time in 20 years. They will be playing in Class 5A.
Because of this change, Pontotoc will be playing some teams that they haven't played in a while. That includes the Amory Panthers who they haven't played since 2018. “Our opening games are the same teams that we’ve played in the past which has always been very tough. There were some old division rivals. So it’s almost like it’s a rivalry every week. And now were going to rekindle the Amory rivalry which is big. And that’s a big first game," says Carter.
Pontotoc will start this upcoming season at home against the Amory Panthers.