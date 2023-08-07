Grind to Glory: Nettleton Tigers hungry for more

NETTLETON, Miss (WTVA) - John Keith is entering his fourth year as head coach for the Nettleton Tigers. Each season during his tenure the Tigers have reached the playoffs.
The Tigers have made an early exit each time they've reached the playoffs, but this year Keith says they will be hungry for more. “You know for several years it’s been a hey happy to be there kinda thing. Now we got guys that are hungry and want to see us move past just getting in there and calling that a good season," says Keith.
Keith also says that the team motto since he has arrived: dominate. “Dominate. Meaning you dominate that play you dominate every single rep. You dominate every single thing that you want to do. You know those one-on-one battles throughout the game. Those are the things that determine our success or failure," says Keith.
His players are also embracing that message. “I mean we embrace it in the weight room and everywhere out here. We just gotta go hard every play. Cuz if we take a play off man who knows? That might be the game deciding play," says Nettleton linebacker Silas Tatum.
The Tigers will begin their quest back to the playoffs with a home game against the Caledonia Cavaliers.