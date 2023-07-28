Grind to Glory: Louisville Wildcats "Turnt up for 12"

LOUISVILLE, MISS (WTVA) - The Louisville Wildcats has a long tradition of winning championships. They have 11 total which is tied for most in the state with West Point and South Panola.
Head coach Tyrone Shorter is entering year five with the Wildcats. He has coached two of their state championship teams so far in his tenure. “My job is to come in and to keep this fine tradition going. All the coaches that came in before me you know I’m just trying to keep that legacy going. And it’s the kids. The kids here in Louisville just know how to win.”
Shorter says he is a defensive minded coach. And it showed with last year's defense. The 2022 defense posted seven shutouts. “It’s always been about defense here in Louisville. You know I’m a defensive minded coach. I always believe that if you're going to win a championship you got to have a good defense. You got to be able to stop some people. We’re excited about our defense because we’ve got a lot of guys returning,” says Shorter.
Louisville will have a tough schedule this year. Every single team they will play made the playoffs last year. Their schedule also includes four teams that appeared in the state championship game.
The players and coaches both welcome the tough schedule. “I know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but I welcome it. We got to play tough teams. It’ll be tough in the championship. If it’s tough right now it’ll be easy later on,” says Louisville defensive end Caden Thompkins.
Shorter says he is not a fan of “cupcake” games. He believes that all the best teams in Mississippi should be playing each other.
Louisville will kick off the season by taking on West Point. The Wildcats are 11-0 all-time in state championship games.