 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grind to Glory: Louisville Wildcats "Turnt up for 12"

  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, MISS (WTVA) - The Louisville Wildcats has a long tradition of winning championships. They have 11 total which is tied for most in the state with West Point and South Panola.

Head coach Tyrone Shorter is entering year five with the Wildcats. He has coached two of their state championship teams so far in his tenure. “My job is to come in and to keep this fine tradition going. All the coaches that came in before me you know I’m just trying to keep that legacy going. And it’s the kids. The kids here in Louisville just know how to win.”

Louisville Wildcats helmet

Louisville Wildcat helmet on a field

Shorter says he is a defensive minded coach. And it showed with last year's defense. The 2022 defense posted seven shutouts. “It’s always been about defense here in Louisville. You know I’m a defensive minded coach. I always believe that if you're going to win a championship you got to have a good defense. You got to be able to stop some people. We’re excited about our defense because we’ve got a lot of guys returning,” says Shorter. 

Louisville will have a tough schedule this year. Every single team they will play made the playoffs last year. Their schedule also includes four teams that appeared in the state championship game.

The players and coaches both welcome the tough schedule. “I know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but I welcome it. We got to play tough teams. It’ll be tough in the championship. If it’s tough right now it’ll be easy later on,” says Louisville defensive end Caden Thompkins.

Shorter says he is not a fan of “cupcake” games. He believes that all the best teams in Mississippi should be playing each other.

Louisville will kick off the season by taking on West Point. The Wildcats are 11-0 all-time in state championship games.

Tags

Recommended for you