Grind to Glory: Itawamba Indians "Our season is my responsibility"

  • Updated
Itawamba Football Helmet

Itawamba football helmet

FULTON, Miss (WTVA) - Clint Hoots is entering his ninth year as head coach of the Itawamba Indians.

In his tenure he has coached his team to three district titles. They have won their last two in back-to-back seasons. 

The team has never won a state championship in program history. The team will be looking to do that, but first they have to take care of business in the regular season. “The ultimate goal is to win that state championship but we want to take our first six games and we want to get better and we want to win that division championship. We want to win that division championship get that number one seed in the playoffs. And then each week as the playoffs goes just one week at a time," says Hoots.

Now the team has a message for themselves this season. "Our season is my responsibility." The team has this on their workout gear to remind themselves that they are responsible for everything that happens. “It just means that anything you do good or bad it can always affect you. So you always want to have more positive then negative but that’s just saying like it can go for the classroom and just life overall. Like whatever you do it’s going to affect you," says offensive lineman Isaiah Autry.

Itawamba ended this past season with a record of 12-1 with their lone loss being in the playoffs against Houston. They will kick off the upcoming season with a home game against New Hope.

 

 

