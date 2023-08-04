Grind to Glory: Booneville Blue Devils making big changes

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Booneville Blue Devils are starting a new era. The key to that fresh start is new Head Coach Scott Brown.
He's quite familiar with the team as he was quarterback in 1990 for their first state title.
“It is special to be able to come back home, and coach at a school,” Coach Brown said. “And, be in a community that you just want to be able to give back what the community gave me once upon a time… that's the main goal.”
The Blue Devils are redefining their brand of football.
“I feel like it's a lot different from last year. We're real scrappy… We got a special group of guys. So we're looking to make an impression,” quarterback Noah Gillon said.
“Obviously we needed to be a little bit stronger. We needed to be a little more dedicated to the weight room and get in there and work hard,” Coach Brown said. “So we have made big strides in that aspect. And we also needed to be better people… we needed some leadership.”
Coach Brown also said starting quarterback Noah Gillon is a big part of that new leadership.
“He really improved in the offseason and his leadership role,” Coach Scott said. “And, becoming a complete quarterback, you know, in that position, you've got to be the guy and take charge and be the coach on the field. And, he owns that…he does a great job.”
“I don't see nobody beating him. He got it all,” running back Zion Nunn claimed.
“I think he's the best quarterback I saw so far like, my times I’ve been here,” defensive lineman Idarius Leslie said. “He know how to find open guys. He knows when to make good reads. He's just as real good as that.”
But, Gillon does not look at the praise of position as pressure.
“Now I have my job and everybody else has their job. So I'm just looking to do my part. So nobody else can do theirs,” Gillon said.
Many folks are calling Booneville the ‘Title Town’ for the high school’s multiple state championships in various sports.
“You got winners in basketball, you got winners in softball…everybody wins here,” Coach Brown said. “We just feel like we've got to hold up our end of the deal and be better.”
Coach Brown said he is learning a lot from his peers.
“To be able to talk culturally about what they're doing in their programs and what has been successful for them and maybe some things that we need to do on our side,” Coach Scott said. “So it has been good and you know it's definitely a resource for me.”
Booneville plays its first game against Corinth on August 25th.