Grenada Schools work to get students back on track during COVID spike

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada School District is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and quarantines following the holiday break.
Haley Stewart is a 4th grade teacher at Grenada Elementary Green Top. She is currently teaching in a in-person and virtual setting. She said it's a challenge because of the pandemic, but she's getting it done.
"I'm going to work my hardest to make sure they are prepared," said Stewart. "They're all learning and all moving to where they're ready for next year. They'll need these things."
Students and faculty are required to wear masks and social distancing.
The school district recently had to shutdown one of the schools due to to a rise in COVID cases with faculty members. Those students were under virtual learning.
Superintendent Dr. David Daigneault said their safety comes first.
"We're working, even though we are faced with the situation that we are in. We're digging hard and working hard and we'll continue to strive for excellence," said Daigneault.
The superintendent said the pandemic has put a decrease in test scores and the ability for students to learn, but they are working to get them back on track.