Grenada Police: Woman charged with leaving baby in hot car

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman is accused of leaving a baby in a hot car in Grenada.
Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Precyous Forrest left a 1-year-old in a car on Monday.
A passerby saw the baby inside the car and rushed into a nearby supermarket and called for help.
The police chief said the car was not running and its windows were up.
Firefighters were able to rescue the child.
The owner of the store reviewed surveillance footage and claims the child was left unattended for 25 minutes.
Police arrested Forrest and charged her with contributing to child neglect.