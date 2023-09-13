Grenada Police ask public to help solve two murder cases

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — Grenada Police continue to search for answers in relation to two murder cases.
One murder happened in February when someone shot and killed Jarkel'veon Carter, 17.
The second murder happened in June when someone shot and killed Cierra Hammond, 27.
Arrests have yet to be made.
Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said investigators need help from the public and a lack of cooperation has stalled both investigations.
"The building block of the case is physical evidence and eyewitnesses, and that's something that we have difficulty with. We can't just go arrest and pick up someone because someone gives a name.”
Anyone with information about either case can submit anonymous tips by calling 662-227-TIPS.