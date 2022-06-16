Grenada PD: Explosive removed, arrest made Wednesday evening

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Grenada after law enforcement removed an explosive device Wednesday evening, June 15.
The ordeal began at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers responded to Gayosa Street.
Nicklaus Cole allegedly threatened to blow up a house where he and other people lived, according to police.
Officers found a device in a nearby yard, but police could not determine if it was an explosive.
A bomb squad from Tupelo determined it was an explosive device.
Cole, 35, was arrested. According to Grenada police, he had a homemade firearm.
He’s currently awaiting federal charges, according to police.