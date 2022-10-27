Grenada murderer denied parole after objection from victim's family

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted murderer will not be granted parole after objection from the victim’s family.

Frederick Bell has been in prison for the 1991 murder of Bert Bell [no relation].

He was set to be released from prison earlier this fall but the victim’s family objected to it.

Bell’s potential release from prison was pushed back to October, pending a hearing.

The Parole Board denied his parole on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the victim's brother Gene Bell confirmed with WTVA.

“We are grateful to all that helped fight our fight," Gene Bell stated. "Our family, friends, and elected officials all stood up for us when it mattered! We want to say Thank you to the parole board as well for reviewing the true facts of the case."

Frederick Bell will be up for parole in two years.