Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner.
Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence.
Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact.
The 58-year-old woman left Tupelo on May 27, 2021, en route to Grenada. Douglas said Gardner intended to meet a male acquaintance in Grenada.
However, her vehicle was found on June 3, 2021, at a convenience store in Grenada.
Her body has never been found.