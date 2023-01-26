 Skip to main content
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman

  • Updated
Jacquline Gardner

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner.

Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence.

Grenada murder suspect Reginald D. Daniels, Source: Grenada Police Department.

Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact.

Grenada murder suspect Brandy L. Hyde, Source: Grenada Police Department.

The 58-year-old woman left Tupelo on May 27, 2021, en route to Grenada. Douglas said Gardner intended to meet a male acquaintance in Grenada. 

However, her vehicle was found on June 3, 2021, at a convenience store in Grenada.

Her body has never been found. 

