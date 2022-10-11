Greenville police officer killed in Tuesday night shooting

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A Greenville police officer is dead after someone shot her Tuesday night.
Law enforcement has identified the officer who died as Myiesha Stewart.
The 30-year-old officer graduated from high school in Greenville and played basketball at Delta State University where she majored in criminal justice.
Mayor Errick Simmons said in a statement several people were wounded in a shooting near Reed and Rebecca Streets, including the officer.
WTVA 9 News has learned a man shot his girlfriend at that location before leaving in a car, which prompted officers and Washington County sheriff's deputies to chase him.
The chase ended at Highway 1 and Highway 82 where law enforcement apparently opened fire around 8:30 p.m.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the man is being treated at a hospital and is in custody.
MBI is also investigating the shooting by law enforcement, which is standard procedure.