Greenville police officer killed in Tuesday night shooting

MDOT camera in Greenville showing heavy law enforcement presence

Multiple law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights can be seen on the MDOT camera in Greenville on Highway 82 looking east from Highway 1.

 Mississippi Department of Transportation

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A Greenville police officer is dead after someone shot her Tuesday night.

Law enforcement has identified the officer who died as Myiesha Stewart.

The 30-year-old officer graduated from high school in Greenville and played basketball at Delta State University where she majored in criminal justice.

Mayor Errick Simmons said in a statement several people were wounded in a shooting near Reed and Rebecca Streets, including the officer.

WTVA 9 News has learned a man shot his girlfriend at that location before leaving in a car, which prompted officers and Washington County sheriff's deputies to chase him.

The chase ended at Highway 1 and Highway 82 where law enforcement apparently opened fire around 8:30 p.m.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the man is being treated at a hospital and is in custody.

MBI is also investigating the shooting by law enforcement, which is standard procedure.

