Grant makes UMMC Grenada more accommodating to students

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A multi-million dollar grant is making it possible for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Grenada to be more accommodating to medical students.
The four-year grant came from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
It's helping the hospital's Grenada branch expose medical students to the practice of rural medicine.
"They're our future and we really want to highlight how rewarding practice in rural healthcare can be,” CEO of Community Hospitals Dodie McElmurray said. “And we've heard loud and clear from the students that that exposure has really enlightened them as to what a rural medicine practice would be.”
There are several upgrades, including a new lab and study space, a student lounge, and eight former-hospital rooms for students to stay in.
"I'm just really grateful to use spaces like this because it's renovated and everything is really nice,” medical student Katelyn Jackson said.
She graduated from Mississippi State in 2020 and is finishing her third year of med school. She said it can be a challenge.
"It just takes a lot of work and dedication. I think anyone can do it if you just set your mind to it and work hard."
For med students like Jackson, a typical day at the hospital will start around 7:30 in the morning and won't end until about 3:00 or 4:00 in the afternoon.
That means having a place to stay on-site makes her three-week stay a lot more convenient and a lot more manageable.
She said driving almost two hours every morning is difficult. But instead, the distance between sleeping and studying is just a short walk.