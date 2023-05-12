Graduations happening at MSU, UM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Spring graduations arrive for students at Mississippi State and Ole Miss with students in Starkville getting an early start on the outdoor ceremonies.
MSU is holding its commencement ceremonies Friday at Davis Wade Stadium since Humphrey Coliseum is undergoing renovations.
Weather forced the first ceremony to be pushed from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Regardless, the graduates are excited.
"It's a bittersweet feeling today. So, I'm really excited. I've been here since freshman year, and of course, freshman year was when COVID-19 hit. So, it's just really nice to finally graduate from the university I've called home," said MSU grad Emil Cardosi.
Cardosi said once she graduates, she is headed to Lewisburg, Mississippi, to be a second-grade teacher. She says MSU will always be her home.
"I'm actually a transfer student from ICC, but I've loved these past two years," said MSU grad Laina Lowry. "I can really say this is a place I can call home and will continue to be a home for me as I become a teacher in Starkville."
Graduation ceremonies started Wednesday night at Ole Miss, but the main convocation will be in the Grove Saturday at 8 a.m.