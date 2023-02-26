Governor supports extending Medicaid coverage for moms of newborns up to a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — It is a big shift on a big issue facing state leaders, health care professionals and moms across Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves is calling on the Legislature to approve extending Medicaid coverage for mothers of newborns from two months to a year.
"I don't expect all of my friends to agree with this decision," Reeves said Sunday in a post on Twitter, "but I make it — as always — because...it is the right thing to do for Mississippi moms given the facts as I see them today."
The announcement, which the Republican describes as part of a pro-life agenda, comes after health care professionals and others have asked for the extension.
They say it is needed because of an increase in the number of Mississippi moms dying from pregnancy complications.
Reeves has not been supportive of the idea saying as late as last week the data is not clear if a yearlong extension would actually help those moms.
The Senate voted earlier this month to move forward with the extension and sent the bill to the House, but GOP House Speaker Philip Gunn has opposed it in the past.
His concern is that it would look like the state was expanding Medicaid, a result of Obamacare that many Republicans initially opposed but some in other states ended up supporting.
This time, Gunn says he will support extending postpartum Medicaid coverage by ten months if the state Division of Medicaid supports the idea.
There is no indication if or when the House Medicaid Committee, chaired by Rep. Joey Hood of Ackerman, will take up Senate Bill 2212.