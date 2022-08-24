Governor Reeves visits Tupelo, talks economic development

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Governor Tate Reeves, among other Mississippi leaders, visited Tupelo Wednesday to talk economic development.
Local Mississippi leaders met with the Community Development Foundation in downtown Tupelo. They covered a wide range of topics, as opposed to just one focal point.
Speakers included Governor Tate Reeves, State Senator Chad McMahan, and Saltillo’s Mayor Copey Grantham.
The overall summary of their discussion was economic expansion, which continues to be a huge topic of conversation. Governor Reeves says a key point of that growth is bringing younger generations to Lee County.
“What I mentioned earlier about some of our young folks who are looking to move to some of bigger cities and have downtown living,” Governor Reeves said. “Well more and more each day as more and more capital is invested in downtown Tupelo. There’s more and more opportunities for young people to do exactly that. It’s really exciting to see what is happening here to be perfectly honest with you,” added Governor Reeves.
According to State Senator Chad McMahan, Tupelo has been voted an All America City six times and last year was voted the number two micropolitan in the U.S.
Mississippi public school are also on the rise. They tested number one in the u.s. for math and reading scores. The state is changing with the times to keep up with the rest of the country.
“This is not the Mississippi of a hundred years ago. This is a modern hospitality state. We are the number one in broadband improvements for the country and people are recognizing what we are doing here,” says Senator McMahan.
“As long as Tupelo is growing, Saltillo is growing. We think of it as a community and we are just excited for Northeast Mississippi to grow,” says Mayor Copey Grantham.
These leaders are looking forward to watching the Lee County Community and Northeast Mississippi as a whole grow. There is not a new project announcement.
but, the lee county economy is growing.