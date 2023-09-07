Governor Reeves declares Day of Mourning for MHP Trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced he signed an executive order declaring a day of official mourning in honor of a retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper from Ripley.
Governor Reeves says the day of mourning will take place Saturday, September 9th, in memory of Mike Griffin.
All American and state flags are to be flown at half-staff on state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset.
The Ripley native lost his life in the line of duty while assisting those involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Panola County on Labor Day.
Mike Griffin was 62.
“Mike died as he lived – serving Mississippians,” said Governor Reeves. “He always put others first, and I know that his life and legacy speak for themselves. All of Mississippi is praying for his family in this difficult time, and I know that he’s resting easy in a better place.”
In 2021, Griffin retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.
The crash remains under investigation.