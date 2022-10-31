Governor: Golden Triangle landing largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gov. Tate Reeves says the biggest economic development project in Mississippi history is coming to the Golden Triangle.
He did not reveal in his Twitter post Monday morning what type of project is coming.
However, a news release from his office later said the $2.5 billion project "includes a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities and certain other industrial facilities."
Reeves added the project is expected to create 1,000 jobs and produce an average salary of $93,000.
The governor also called a special session of the Legislature for 10 a.m. Wednesday where lawmakers are expected to approve an incentive package for the project.