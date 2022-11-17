Governor finalizes largest economic development deal in Mississippi history

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed legislation on Thursday, Nov. 17 finalizing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history.

Steel Dynamics is expanding its campus in Columbus by placing two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park.

A $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill will be built on a 2,000-acre site.

It’ll be used to produce material for the beverage packaging, automotive and industrial markets.

Construction of the aluminum mill is expected to begin in 2023 and end in 2025.

Also, the construction of a biocarbon production facility is expected to begin in 2022 and end in 2023.