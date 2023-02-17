Governor asks state lawmakers to approve $1.3 million for roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gov. Tate Reeves wants the Legislature to approve more than $1 billion for road work across the state, which would include projects in Lafayette and Tippah counties.
The proposal revealed Thursday calls for more than $150 million to go for a new four-lane Highway 15 in Tippah County from the Union County line to Ripley one mile north of Highway 4.
It would be built east of the current Highway 15.
Another $45 million in Tippah County would connect Highway 2 from Highway 15 to the Highway 15 Bypass.
In Lafayette County, $150 million would be spent on a new stretch of Highway 7 from Highway 9 to just north of Highway 6 in the Oxford area.