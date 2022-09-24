Governor appoints local lawmaker to head state agency, new Yalobusha DA, new state wildlife chief

HERNANDO, Miss. (WTVA) — Governor Tate Reeves appointed a state lawmaker from Calhoun County to head a state agency, a new district attorney for Yalobusha County and a new chief for the state wildlife department.
State Representative Jim Beckett of Bruce was announced Friday as the new executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
The PUS is a state agency separate from the Mississippi Public Service Commission that makes recommendations to the PSC about utility rates.
Bob Morris was named the new district attorney for Yalobusha County replacing the late John Champion.
Morris served as a prosecutor under Champion.
Lynn Posey, the former state public service commissioner for Noxubee County, is the new executive director for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
He has been serving as the agency's interim executive director.