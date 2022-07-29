Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room.
Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of the pilot program to initially distribute $2.5 million in Mississippi from the federal government for that purpose.
People in those counties can apply starting Monday, August 1, at 9 a.m. by clicking here.
Those seeking reimbursement could get it for either 75 percent of the cost of the shelter or no more than $3,500.
The process, however, is not a simple one.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency could take up to 90 days to determine if an applicant is qualified for the reimbursement.
Once that approval comes, the person has a 60-day window to build the storm shelter or safe room.
Then it could take several weeks for payment to come since the government has to make sure everything was done properly.
The advice from MEMA is to be patient, to make sure you are ready to build when FEMA determines you are qualified and keep all paperwork with the project.
That paperwork includes:
- proof of home and land ownership
- signed certificate of installation
- receipts
- proof of payment
- coordinates for the location of the safe room
- local building permit
- zoning permit (if required)
- before and after photos of the safe room construction site
- W-9
The program does not apply for anyone who already has a storm shelter or safe room.
It also is limited to eight counties, but MEMA says other counties could be included in the reimbursement depending on how much of the $2.5 million is left.